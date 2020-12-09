Capital One Tries To Trim Breach Suit, Victims Say It's 'Games'

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 5:23 PM EST) -- Attorneys for Capital One and the victims of a massive data security breach that allegedly affected more than 100 million customers in the U.S. squabbled Wednesday over whether the bank's privacy notice should be considered part of its cardholder agreement, in a hearing over a request for the court to dismiss some of the victims' claims. Capital One customers who had their data compromised in a massive breach claimed the bank breached an implied contract and participated in unjust enrichment, but an attorney for Capital One said those claims were not valid because there was no implied contract. David Balser of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS