SEC Fines GE $200M To Wrap Accounting Investigation

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 5:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Wednesday that it reached a $200 million settlement with General Electric Co. for alleged disclosure failures within its power and insurance businesses. General Electric painted a "deceptively positive picture" of its business operations to investors, SEC enforcement chief Stephanie Avakian said Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) GE failed to disclose material information about its profit calculations and insurance costs to investors between 2015 through 2017, factors that led the company's stock to dip by almost 75% in 2017 and 2018, according to the settlement order. The company failed to disclose to investors information about...

