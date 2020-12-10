Judge Ordered To Respond To DQ Motion In Backpage Case

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 3:22 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel has ordered an Arizona federal judge to respond to a disqualification motion brought by former Backpage.com executives and employees accused of facilitating prostitution who say she can't be impartial due to comments made by her husband, the state's attorney general. The two-judge panel said in a short filing Tuesday that the petition by the six former Backpage employees "raises issues that warrant an answer." The court ordered U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich to file an answer within 14 days of its order. The former Backpage employees gave notice of their appeal after Judge Brnovich denied their...

