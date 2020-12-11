Davis Wright Lures IP Pro From Zuber Lawler

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 2:53 PM EST) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP poached a high-powered patent litigator from Zuber Lawler & Del Duca LLP in an effort to ramp up its emerging technology team, the firm announced Thursday. Rasheed McWilliams, who at Zuber represented a number of emerging tech companies in patent suits and previously founded his own patent licensing firm iPEL, will join Davis Wright as a partner in the firm's Los Angeles office. He is the final of three tech litigators the firm hired this year. McWilliams, who had just started as a partner at Zuber in February, said Davis Wright, a larger firm, presented him with...

