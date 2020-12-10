Long Island Firm Accused Of Bias Against Disabled Employee

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 9:23 PM EST) -- A Long Island debt collection law firm allegedly discriminated against a former employee by failing to provide her with accommodations following a car accident and then terminating her, according to a newly filed lawsuit in New York federal court. Ginger Clark contends in a complaint filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York that Commack-based Forster & Garbus LLP violated the American with Disabilities Act by not granting her more bathroom breaks and failing to provide her with a standing desk after she sustained spinal injuries from a 2017 car accident. Clark, who was hired...

