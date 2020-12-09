Biden Picks Top Congressional Trade Lawyer For USTR

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 8:39 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden will nominate House Ways and Means Committee chief trade counsel Katherine Tai to serve as his U.S. trade representative, two people familiar with the selection process told Law360. While Biden has signaled that trade policy will not be a central focus in the early part of his term, he has promised to repair ties with allies that became strained under the Trump administration. Tai emerged as a favorite for the job among Democratic lawmakers who pushed for a nominee with specific expertise in technical trade matters, rather than a generic diplomat. The Ways and Means Committee and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS