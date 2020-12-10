4 Firms Steer Gilead's €1.45B Deal For Germany's MYR

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 3:04 PM EST) -- Gilead Sciences will pay up to €1.45 billion ($1.76 billion) for German-based hepatitis D treatment developer MYR GmbH, the companies said Thursday, in a deal that was guided by four law firms and represents a continuation of Gilead's 2020 buying spree. The transaction sees California-based Gilead Sciences Inc. picking up private equity-backed MYR, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat the chronic hepatitis D virus, or HDV, which afflicts more than 230,000 people across the U.S. and Europe, according to a statement. The company's products include Hepcludex, which in July was conditionally approved by the European Medicines Agency to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS