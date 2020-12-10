Willkie-Led Tenet Pays $1.1B For Dozens Of Surgery Centers

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 6:45 PM EST) -- Guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, Tenet said Thursday it will pay SurgCenter Development about $1.1 billion for a portfolio of dozens of ambulatory surgery centers across nine states, a deal the company said will make it the largest musculoskeletal surgery platform in the country. In a joint statement, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare Corp. said it's buying up to 45 centers in states such as Florida, Ohio and Texas by fully acquiring the ownership stakes of SCD and partial interests of the physician partners at the facilities. Tenet subsidiary United Surgical Partners International will own up to 60% of all but...

