Buyers Cheesed Off Over Deceptive 'Smoked' Provolone Ads

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 3:53 PM EST) -- A proposed class of cheese buyers is suing deli foods company Dietz & Watson Inc. in New York federal court over allegations that its smoked provolone is falsely advertised because the company uses "smoke flavor" instead of actually smoking the cheese over burning wood chips. In a complaint filed Wednesday, New Yorker Jeff Jones told the court that when buyers see "smoked" on the label of a product such as Dietz & Watson's "Smoked Provolone Cheese," they expect that the cheese has actually been smoked, rather than flavored with artificial ingredients. "Real smoked cheese doesn't need to have added 'smoke flavor,'"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS