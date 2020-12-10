10X Calls Fraud In Latest Effort To Dodge $24M Jury Verdict

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 8:30 PM EST) -- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. hasn't kept its stories straight about how much its patented DNA technology is really worth, rival 10X Genomics Inc. said Thursday in alleging that a Delaware federal jury's nearly $24 million infringement verdict against 10X was obtained through fraud and lies. 10X asked U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews to issue a stay on that hefty payout, which resulted from a verdict finding the California-based biotech company infringed Bio-Rad's patents related to manipulating DNA using water droplets and oil. The Federal Circuit affirmed the ruling last month, but 10X said new evidence has come to light in a related...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS