Bannon Says FTC Testimony Would Harm Criminal Case

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- Former White House adviser Steve Bannon on Wednesday challenged the Federal Trade Commission's bid to force him to testify about his role in the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal, telling a D.C. federal judge the request is "designed to damage" his defense in a separate criminal case. The FTC claims that Bannon, who served as vice president and a board member at a now-defunct political consulting firm before stepping down in August 2016 to lead President Donald Trump's election campaign, has been dodging requests to appear at an investigatory hearing for over a year. Bannon denies any involvement in the alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS