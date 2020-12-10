NJ Ethics Panel Gives Attys Path To Respond To Online Critics

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 5:57 PM EST) -- New Jersey lawyers can reply to online reviews so long as they do not reveal "information relating to representation," a state ethics panel said in response to attorneys seeking guidance on how to deal with such negative publicity. The New Jersey Advisory Committee on Professional Ethics, in its Wednesday opinion, also found that negative online reviews do not fall within the safe harbor rule, meaning lawyers can not disclose confidential information merely to protect their online reputation as they would, for example, in defense of a discipline charge or legal malpractice claim. New Jersey's ethics panel said the question of responding...

