NJ Lien Holders Can't Recoup Taxes Over Enviro Restriction

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 5:00 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Thursday said tax lien holders cannot recoup the municipal taxes they paid on vacant lots before discovering the properties could not be developed, ruling in a published opinion that their lack of diligence barred the reimbursements. In the companies' complaints against Brick Township, an appellate panel upheld trial court rulings denying bids from Garden State Investment, Garden State Investments II and The Approved Realty Group LLC to rescind their tax sale certificate purchases and receive the tax reimbursements after they learned a conservation easement was attached to the lots. The businesses did not discover...

