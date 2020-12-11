Ameritrade Demands Judge Recusal Over Plaintiff Connection

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 6:39 PM EST) -- A federal judge's friendship with the husband of a woman leading a class action accusing TD Ameritrade of skimping on dividends is grounds for recusal, according to a motion filed Wednesday in Missouri federal court by the financial services giant. TD Ameritrade urged U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to recuse himself because of his purported friendship with Matthew Bartle, husband of plaintiff Annette Mackey Bartle and named partner of Bartle & Marcus LLC, the law firm representing her. Bartle filed a class action against TD Ameritrade in January alleging the way it loaned out account holders' securities for use in short...

