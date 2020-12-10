Consumers Launch Fraud Suits Over 'Oil-Free' Skin Products

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 4:00 PM EST) -- The parent company of Walgreens and skin care company Murad are facing proposed class claims in Illinois state court that the companies have engaged in fraud and been unjustly enriched by marketing some of their products as "oil-free" when they're actually not. In separate lawsuits Wednesday, consumers Norah Flaherty and John Daly claimed they purchased products from Walgreens Boots Alliance and Murad LLC that contained dimethicone and other types of oils despite labels claiming the products were "oil-free." They claim the mislabeling was unlawfully intentional and robbed them of money they otherwise wouldn't have spent on a product they wouldn't have...

