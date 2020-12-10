Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Refuses To Revive BlackBerry Patent Claims

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 9:54 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday backed a lower court ruling that four BlackBerry patents were invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's 2014 Alice decision, amid an ongoing dispute between the company and social media behemoths Facebook and Snap Inc.

In a one-line order, a three-judge panel of the appellate court affirmed a ruling from U.S. District Judge George Wu, who found that claims from the four patents were ineligible because they didn't pass the two-step Alice test. The Alice test requires courts to first look at whether a patent deals with an abstract concept, and if so, then check whether it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!