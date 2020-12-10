Fed. Circ. Refuses To Revive BlackBerry Patent Claims

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 9:54 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday backed a lower court ruling that four BlackBerry patents were invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's 2014 Alice decision, amid an ongoing dispute between the company and social media behemoths Facebook and Snap Inc. In a one-line order, a three-judge panel of the appellate court affirmed a ruling from U.S. District Judge George Wu, who found that claims from the four patents were ineligible because they didn't pass the two-step Alice test. The Alice test requires courts to first look at whether a patent deals with an abstract concept, and if so, then check whether it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS