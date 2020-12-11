Ex-MLB Star Hit With $1M Suit By Pot Grow Biz Partner

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 10:06 PM EST) -- Retired MLB shortstop Royce Clayton has been hit with a $1 million lawsuit in California state court for allegedly freezing a business partner out of a marijuana venture, a suit that comes amid an ongoing case the big league veteran filed against partners in another pot business. Sean Suh alleged in a complaint Wednesday that he provided Clayton and his business partner, Donald Anderson, with a $900,000 investment and his own sweat equity to get a marijuana cultivation operation off the ground. Suh claims the two men then refused to turn over his share of the profits and threatened to remove him from the business....

