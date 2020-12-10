Health Care Staffing Co. Ex-Owner Charged With Wage-Fixing

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- A Texas federal grand jury indicted the former owner of a therapist staffing company on Wednesday on a charge of participating in a price-fixing conspiracy aimed at lowering the rates paid for physical therapists and physical therapist assistants, along with a charge of lying to the Federal Trade Commission while the agency was investigating the matter. Neeraj Jindal, a Texas resident and the ex-owner of a therapist staffing company, was charged with violating Section 1 of the Sherman Act for knowingly entering a conspiracy to "suppress competition" between March 2017 and August 2017 by agreeing with his co-conspirators to lower pay...

