Union Says Nursing Home Must Pay Up In 401(k) Dispute

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 9:33 PM EST) -- The Service Employees International Union's east coast health care unit has asked a New Jersey federal judge to force a nursing home to make unpaid 401(k) contributions eight years after an arbitrator said the missed payments violated its union contract. 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East asked the District of New Jersey on Wednesday to enforce a December arbitrator's ruling that Manhattanview Healthcare Center owes nearly $24,000 in payments and interest under a 2012 award, portraying its suit as an open-and-shut enforcement case. "This is a straightforward action by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East … to enforce a straightforward arbitration award," the union said....

