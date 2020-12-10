Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Say Tribal Fee Fight Doesn't Warrant Justices' Attention

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 9:29 PM EST) -- The federal government said an appeals court decision that required chemical maker FMC Corp. to pay a $1.5 million waste storage fee every year to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of Idaho "was likely correct" and that the U.S. Supreme Court should not review it.

The federal government said on Wednesday that while the Ninth Circuit's analysis "was incomplete in certain respects," its "central conclusion" that FMC had to submit to tribal jurisdiction was probably right. It added that the case was not the right one for a review of how tribal sovereignty is applied over nonmembers and the framework for doing so laid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!