Feds Say Tribal Fee Fight Doesn't Warrant Justices' Attention

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 9:29 PM EST) -- The federal government said an appeals court decision that required chemical maker FMC Corp. to pay a $1.5 million waste storage fee every year to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of Idaho "was likely correct" and that the U.S. Supreme Court should not review it. The federal government said on Wednesday that while the Ninth Circuit's analysis "was incomplete in certain respects," its "central conclusion" that FMC had to submit to tribal jurisdiction was probably right. It added that the case was not the right one for a review of how tribal sovereignty is applied over nonmembers and the framework for doing so laid...

