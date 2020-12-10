9th Circ. Won't Revive Class Bid In Tainted Dog Food Suit

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 8:19 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday upheld the denial of class certification to dog owners alleging Champion Petfoods misled them about the presence of heavy metals in its food products, finding that there were no common issues among the different products the suit targeted. The appeals panel found in an unpublished opinion that while all the dog food packages at issue might share a common message, the packaging of each bag has different information, and each bag would need to be examined in order to determine whether the messaging was misleading. The panel also said that the lead plaintiff, Jennifer Reitman, didn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS