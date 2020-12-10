MobileIron Drops Patent Extortion Claims In BlackBerry Fight

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 10:43 PM EST) -- Mobile security software company MobileIron has agreed to drop both patent infringement and civil extortion claims it leveled against BlackBerry in California federal court and planned to pay the smartphone maker's legal fees. In a four-page joint filing Wednesday, BlackBerry Corp. and MobileIron asked Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero to end MobileIron's case, which it filed against BlackBerry in April. The agreement comes a little over two months after information technology giant Ivanti announced plans to buy MobileIron in an $872 million deal. The deal closed Dec. 1, according to a press release. MobileIron had alleged that BlackBerry was infringing four of...

