Reed Smith Steers Pot Tech Co.'s $40M Fund Round

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 7:54 PM EST) -- Cannabis e-commerce platform LeafLink on Thursday said it closed a $40 million funding round led by a Peter Thiel-backed venture capital firm in a deal steered by Reed Smith LLP that coincided with a blockbuster transaction by another pot tech company. LeafLink, a tech-focused marijuana wholesale platform, said the latest round brings its total venture funding to $90 million and marks the largest cannabis tech investment to date for Founders Fund, a San Francisco-based firm that counts Thiel as a partner. The deal coincided Thursday with a $1.5 billion go-public merger by online cannabis marketplace Weedmaps, another dominant player in cannabis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS