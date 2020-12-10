Netflix Freed From Magazine's 'Tiger King' TM Claims

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 7:44 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday threw out a magazine's copyright and trademark infringement claims against Netflix over the popular "Tiger King" documentary series, ruling that the magazine hadn't shown it has a valid copyright and that the streaming giant's use of its marks was protected by the First Amendment. Hollywood Weekly Magazine LLC and Los Angeles-based magazine publisher Prather Jackson had accused the streaming giant of ripping off their stories to create the hit show. Notably, in 2013, the magazine ran an article with the headline "Joe Exotic, The Tiger King," according to the July suit. But Netflix argued that...

