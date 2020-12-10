Uniloc Says Fed. Circ. Ruling 'Eroded' Judges' Discretion

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 10:24 PM EST) -- Uniloc asked the Federal Circuit for an en banc rehearing Wednesday after a sharply divided panel ordered a lower court to transfer its patent infringement suit against Apple from Texas to California, saying the decision "eroded the district court's power." In its latest attempt to keep the suit in the Western District of Texas, Uniloc took aim at a Federal Circuit panel's ruling last month that moving the suit to the Northern District of California is more convenient and criticized the majority for "disregarding the deference owed to the district court." The patent-holding company also argued that the panel's decision to review...

