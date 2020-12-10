OIG Says Veterans Affairs Chief Botched Sex Assault Inquiry

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 11:04 PM EST) -- Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie and other senior department officials bungled their response to a veteran's sex assault allegations last year by failing to take needed corrective action as well as disparaging the woman who made the claims and questioning her credibility, the VA's watchdog said in a scathing report released Thursday. The veteran reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a contractor in the atrium of a Washington, D.C., VA medical center while waiting for an appointment in September 2019, according to the VA Office of Inspector General. But within hours of the woman lodging her complaint, top VA...

