Invisalign Maker Not Likely To Dodge Dentists' Antitrust Suit

Law360, San Francisco (December 10, 2020, 10:28 PM EST) -- A California federal judge indicated Thursday he will likely reject a bid by the maker of Invisalign to dismiss claims it violated antitrust laws to take over the market for clear aligners and the mouth scanners used to make them, saying dentists had stated their claims with enough particularity for the pleading stage. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said that a proposed class of dentists and orthodontists alleging Align Technology Inc. engaged in an anti-competitive scheme appear to have met the plausibility standard and that though their claims may not bear out down the line, it would not be appropriate for him to...

