Justices Asked To Ignore Texas' 'Seditious' Election Suit

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin each implored the U.S. Supreme Court to disregard Texas' election challenge on Thursday, calling the Lone Star State's request to have their votes discounted from the Electoral College a "uniquely unserious" attempt "to disenfranchise tens of millions of voters." Texas filed the suit Monday night against the four swing states that Biden carried in the November general election, arguing government officials in those states "usurped" the authority of their legislatures to set election rules and urging the court to discount their Electoral College votes. The Supreme Court's online docket for the case has now become the center of the political universe as scores of states,...

