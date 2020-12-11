Trump Admin. Says Justices Should Take $1B PennEast Case

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 5:18 PM EST) -- The Trump administration told the U.S. Supreme Court that it should review and overturn a Third Circuit decision that barred developers of the $1 billion PennEast pipeline from seizing New Jersey-owned land for the project, arguing that the ruling could broadly harm the natural gas industry. The federal government said the Third Circuit made a series of errors when it said the Natural Gas Act doesn't preempt the Garden State's 11th Amendment sovereign immunity from condemnation suits by private companies. The Natural Gas Act provides the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission with power to hand eminent domain authority to private parties for natural...

