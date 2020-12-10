No Need To Explain Strategy In Doc Demand, Del. Justices Say

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 10:29 PM EST) -- In a ruling with far-reaching impact on Delaware's law dealing with investor records demands, the state's Supreme Court on Thursday said investors need not explain what they intend to do with records while affirming a trial court decision ordering AmerisourceBergen to turn over opioid distribution compliance documents. In a 43-page decision, the full five-justice panel upheld a January decision by Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster that swept aside AmerisourceBergen Corp.'s claims that a records demand by investors representing two worker benefit funds was too broad and lacked a "proper purpose" under Section 220 of the Delaware General Corporation Law for the...

