Biggest Native American Rulings From The 2nd Half Of 2020

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 6:11 PM EST) -- Federally recognized tribes won a D.C. Circuit decision that Alaska Native corporations aren't eligible for certain COVID-19 funding, the U.S. Supreme Court cemented tribes' rights to reservations under their treaties, and two tribes had a hand in fighting against the federal government's effort to shorten the census. Here's a look at some of the highest-profile decisions in Native American law from the second half of 2020. Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation et al. v. Steven Mnuchin et al. The D.C. Circuit's September decision that Alaska Native corporations can't share in $8 billion in tribal government funding to deal with the...

