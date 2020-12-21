Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Biggest Native American Rulings From The 2nd Half Of 2020

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 6:11 PM EST) -- Federally recognized tribes won a D.C. Circuit decision that Alaska Native corporations aren't eligible for certain COVID-19 funding, the U.S. Supreme Court cemented tribes' rights to reservations under their treaties, and two tribes had a hand in fighting against the federal government's effort to shorten the census.

Here's a look at some of the highest-profile decisions in Native American law from the second half of 2020.

Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation et al. v. Steven Mnuchin et al.

The D.C. Circuit's September decision that Alaska Native corporations can't share in $8 billion in tribal government funding to deal with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!