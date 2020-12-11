Nike Manufacturing Contractor Outruns Investor Suit Again

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 9:08 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday put an end to proposed shareholder class action claims against manufacturer Flex Ltd., finding that despite multiple attempts, Flex investors had failed to show how the company's claims about a production contract with shoe behemoth Nike violated federal securities laws. In a Dec. 11 order, U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh dismissed lead plaintiff National Elevator Industry Pension Fund's suit against Flex and four of its executives, finding that the suit didn't explain how any allegedly fraudulent public statements about the company were untrue or misleading when the statements were made. The judge dismissed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS