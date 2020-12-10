Senate Bill Aims To Punish Illegal Streaming Services

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 11:25 PM EST) -- A North Carolina U.S. senator unveiled bipartisan legislation Thursday that targets large-scale streaming services that offer pirated content by making it a felony for those services to offer copyrighted works without permission. The Protecting Lawful Streaming Act goes after commercial, for-profit streaming services, which only face misdemeanor charges for infringement via streaming under current law, according to the bill's text. U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, released the text Thursday, clarifying in a statement that the legislation would only apply to those streaming services. "The law will not sweep in normal practices by online service providers, good faith business disputes, noncommercial activities,...

