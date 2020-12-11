Ex-Walmart Workers Say They Received Inaccurate Sick Pay

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- Walmart Inc. failed to give employees the right amount in sick pay at locations in the San Diego area, former employees have alleged in a proposed class action. In a lawsuit that Walmart removed to a California federal court Thursday, a proposed class of current and former retail employees accuse the retail giant of violating California labor law by failing to include higher pay rates stemming from bonuses when calculating sick pay rates. Walmart "regularly failed to pay plaintiffs and other members of the class their correct wages and accordingly owe waiting time penalties," the former employees say in the complaint....

