3 Firms Rep $1.1B Boston Dynamics Deal

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 5:02 PM EST) -- SoftBank said Friday it has struck a deal to sell a controlling stake in robotics business Boston Dynamics to affiliates of Hyundai in a deal valuing the technology company at $1.1 billion that is led by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP and Morrison & Foerster LLP. In a joint statement, SoftBank Group Corp., Hyundai Motor Group and Boston Dynamics said a unit of the Japanese investment bank is reducing its ownership down to just 20% from full control. While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, 80% of $1.1 billion would be about $880 million....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS