SEC Claims Sequential Brands Concealed Declining Goodwill

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 11:11 AM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused Sequential Brands Group Inc. on Friday of ignoring evidence that its goodwill was being impaired in an effort to gloss over its "declining economic prospects." Sequential, whose owned brands include Jessica Simpson and Heelys, failed to properly assess its goodwill for impairment after seeing its stock price steadily drop in late 2016 and continued to misrepresent its goodwill to investors until the final quarter of 2017, according to the SEC enforcement action filed in New York federal court. Doing so allowed the company to report inflated income from operations and create "a false impression...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS