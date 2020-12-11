Muhammad Ali Photographers Say Walmart Stole Print Design

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- Two photographers, including a retired Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas judge, say Walmart and a subsidiary have illegally copied and sold a poster of boxer Muhammad Ali that they made and sold in the 1980s, according to a complaint filed in a Pennsylvania federal court. Henry R. Haney and former Judge Peter F. Rogers said Art.com, which was acquired by Walmart in 2019, copied and resold without authorization posters the partners had made featuring Haney's photo of the legendary boxer before a 1980 fight, despite multiple notifications that Haney and Rogers's company still held the copyright to the design. "Defendant Walmart...

