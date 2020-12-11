Bolt Drivers Sue General Motors Over Overheating Batteries

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Chevrolet Bolt drivers is suing General Motors LLC, saying the electric vehicles were shipped with a defect that made batteries overheat, and the proposed fix leaves them with cars that don't meet the company's promises for range and reliability. In a complaint filed in Michigan federal court Thursday, named plaintiffs Robin Altobelli and F. Dayle Andersen said the 2017-2019 models of the Bolt have defective batteries that overheat — potentially causing smoke or fires — when charged to full or near full. The company knew or should have known about this before the vehicles shipped, the suit...

