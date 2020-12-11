Pa. Justices Reverse Course On Med Mal Trial Appeal

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 3:33 PM EST) -- A little over a week after hearing arguments in the case, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday opted not to decide an appeal over the weight jurors should have been told to give to a doctor's warnings about potential side effects from an anti-seizure drug he prescribed a pediatric patient. Rather than deciding the merits of the case, which involved medical malpractice claims against a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center-affiliated doctor, the justices issued a one-page order dismissing the appeal as having been "improvidently granted." While the court did not explain its rationale for dismissing the appeal, Justice David Wecht issued...

