A Closer Look At High Court Schein Carveout Case Arguments

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 7:18 PM EST) -- On Dec. 8, the U.S. Supreme Court heard argument for the second time in the familiar case of Henry Schein Inc. v. Archer and White Sales Inc.[1] The court perhaps made the case's second visit inevitable by issuing a narrow decision in Schein I. The issues in both Schein I and Schein II no doubt caught the eagle eyes of the Supreme Court not because they are as rare as unicorns, but because a decision on these issues will change the way we practice law. Indeed, at large is the question important to almost all real-world, run-of-the-mill arbitration agreements across industries: Where...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS