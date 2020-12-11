XFL Owner Gets Ch. 11 Plan Approval After Sale To 'The Rock'

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- The former owner of professional sports league the XFL crossed the goal line in its Chapter 11 case Friday when a Delaware bankruptcy judge agreed to confirm its plan of liquidation following the August sale of its assets to a group led by actor and professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Debtor attorney Shane M. Riel of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP said during a virtual confirmation hearing that the plan received the support of general unsecured creditors and was fully consensual as all objections had been resolved prior to the hearing. Senior creditors will be paid in full while...

