Walgreens Dodges Some Claims In Call Center Worker OT Suit

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 6:40 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday trimmed common law claims from a lawsuit accusing Walgreen Co. of failing to properly pay call center employees, but said the pharmacy retailer must face claims that its conduct violated the Fair Labor Standards Act. U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall said Florida employee Leyla Olazagasti's claim that Walgreens' failure to pay her and other call center workers for all of the time they've worked is sufficient enough to proceed at least to summary judgment. But the FLSA preempts the common law unjust enrichment claims in Olazagasti's proposed collective suit because they seek the same relief...

