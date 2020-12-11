Ambulance Cos. Illegally Banned Union Buttons, NLRB Says

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 2:47 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board panel said two ambulance providers violated workers' labor rights by forbidding them from wearing buttons raising work issues, separately punting on the businesses' bid to extend to ambulances a doctrine letting hospitals ban union-related messaging near patients. American Medical Response West and American Medical Response of Southern California's button policies were illegal limits on workers' pro-union speech under board precedent presuming such bans are invalid, a panel comprising board members Marvin Kaplan, Bill Emanuel and Lauren McFerran said Thursday. The panel declined to weigh the companies' argument that the patient-area exception known as Baptist Hospital should be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS