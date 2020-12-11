Justices Seem Concerned Over FHFA Case Ramifications

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- On Dec. 9, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Collins v. Mnuchin and the consolidated Mnuchin v. Collins. The case is the second in a year to challenge the constitutionality of an independent administrative agency led by a single director or administrator removable by the president only for cause. On June 29, the Supreme Court held in Seila Law v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on a 5-4 vote that the for-cause removal provision applicable to the director of the CFPB violated the U.S. Constitution's separation of powers. The court in Seila Law also held — this time on a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS