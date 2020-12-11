Giuliani's Atty To Rep Bannon After Quinn Emanuel Bails

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 5:24 PM EST) -- Rudy Giuliani's attorney, Robert J. Costello of Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP, will take over Steve Bannon's criminal defense after Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP withdrew from the case last month in response to inflammatory remarks made by the former White House adviser. Costello will take the helm from Bannon's longtime attorney at Quinn Emanuel, William Burck, who asked for court approval to exit the case in early November, one day after Bannon said during his podcast that infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded. In a filing later that month, Burck said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS