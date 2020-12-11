DOL Finalizes Rule Curbing Socially Conscious ERISA Proxy Votes

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 1:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor released final regulations Friday banning retirement plan caretakers from casting proxy votes that advance social or political goals unless that vote aligns with retirees' financial best interests. The move met swift retaliation from a coalition of Democratic lawmakers, who announced they'd introduce legislation in January to roll back the regulations. That coalition includes Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Sherrod Brown. The regulations, proposed this summer, ban Employee Retirement Income Security Act plan caretakers from "subordinat[ing] the economic interests of [workers and retirees] to unrelated objectives" when casting proxy votes. The DOL said it's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS