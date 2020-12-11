Dallas Beats First Responders' Pension Contribution Suit

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- A pension fund for police and firefighters doesn't have the right to pursue a suit accusing the city of Dallas of violating federal law by refusing to kick in $2 million for time the first responders spent in the military, a Texas federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr granted the city's motion to dismiss, finding that The Dallas Police and Fire Pension System lacks standing to bring the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act suit. Judge Starr said the text of USERRA was clear. "It states that only a person claiming rights or benefits has standing to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS