BIA To Seek Tribal Input On How It Manages Land Records

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 8:57 PM EST) -- The Bureau of Indian Affairs will host two consultation sessions with tribes next month on proposed updates to regulations that govern the Land Title and Records Office, the repository for documents related to tribal lands, the agency said Friday. The current regulations are more than 40 years old and the update is intended to "modernize" the BIA's process for maintaining documents pertaining to these lands, according to a news release from Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Tara Sweeney. LTRO offices across the country maintain documents for trust lands as well as lands held in restricted fee status, meaning leasing or transfer...

