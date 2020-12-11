Insurer Wants Payment For Cannabis Facility Explosion

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 8:00 PM EST) -- International Insurance Co. of Hannover SE is suing a building designer in California superior court, saying a cannabis extraction facility it built exploded while being used by one of the insurer's policyholders. In a complaint filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, the German insurer alleges its insured, Pure CA LLC, had bought an "Extreme Cube" booth from Xtreme Chubes Corp. in 2018 and was using it as intended as a cannabis extraction facility when there was an explosion inside it in February 2019. According to the complaint, the booth was defectively designed and allowed flammable vapors to accumulate directly below an...

