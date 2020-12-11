Mass. Gov. Refuses To Back Facial Recognition Tech Ban

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 9:53 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' bid to become the first state in the nation to broadly restrict police from using facial recognition technology hit a snag Thursday, when Gov. Charlie Baker threatened to veto the sweeping police reform bill that housed the proposal unless lawmakers agreed to ax the ban. Baker, a Republican, sent a 13-page letter to the Democrat-led state legislature detailing his concerns with Senate Bill 2963, a comprehensive package to boost police accountability and oversight in the wake of high-profile police killings of Black people, including George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. The state House of Representatives had...

